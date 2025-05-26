SI

Kelsey Plum Taunts Angel Reese After Blowing by Her for Easy Layup in Sparks Win Over Sky

"Too small."

Mike Kadlick

Plum taunts Angel Reese.
Plum taunts Angel Reese. / Screenshot via @WNBA on X.
Kelsey Plum has been an excellent addition for the Los Angeles Sparks so far this season, leading the team in points (24.0), assists (5.0), and steals (3.0) per game since being traded to the West Coast this past February.

She proved her worth even further in Sunday afternoon's contest against the Chicago Sky with a 28-point, eight assist performance that culminanted in a 91–78 win.

Plum also made some headlines in the first quarter, breaking out the "too small" celebration after blowing by Sky forward Angel Reese for an easy layup.

Take a look at the play here:

Too easy—and perhaps, too small.

Reese has been the subject of a rumored feud with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark—one that has taken on a life of its own—but has continued to play her game, and currently leads the WNBA in rebounds per game with 14.5.

Plum, meanwhile, has the Sparks at 2–3 early in the 2025 season and sits in third in point-per-game behind Napheesa Collier and Brittney Skyes.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

