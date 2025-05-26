Kelsey Plum Taunts Angel Reese After Blowing by Her for Easy Layup in Sparks Win Over Sky
Kelsey Plum has been an excellent addition for the Los Angeles Sparks so far this season, leading the team in points (24.0), assists (5.0), and steals (3.0) per game since being traded to the West Coast this past February.
She proved her worth even further in Sunday afternoon's contest against the Chicago Sky with a 28-point, eight assist performance that culminanted in a 91–78 win.
Plum also made some headlines in the first quarter, breaking out the "too small" celebration after blowing by Sky forward Angel Reese for an easy layup.
Take a look at the play here:
Too easy—and perhaps, too small.
Reese has been the subject of a rumored feud with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark—one that has taken on a life of its own—but has continued to play her game, and currently leads the WNBA in rebounds per game with 14.5.
Plum, meanwhile, has the Sparks at 2–3 early in the 2025 season and sits in third in point-per-game behind Napheesa Collier and Brittney Skyes.