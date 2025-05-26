Fever Coach Provides More Details About Caitlin Clark's Quad Strain
The Indiana Fever announced on Monday that Caitlin Clark will miss at least two weeks with a left quad strain. The injury seemed to appear out of nowhere from the fans' perspective, so Fever coach Stephanie White provided some more information on the development later in the day.
White said it's unclear how Clark suffered the injury, but the reigning Rookie of the Year told the team about some pain she felt in her left leg after Saturday's 90–88 loss to the New York Liberty. She underwent an MRI afterwards and that's how the left quad strain was discovered, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou. White did clarify that this injury is different from the left quad injury Clark suffered during training camp.
White specified that Clark's two-week absence is considered a "long-game approach" to make sure Clark doesn't re-aggravate the injury. The coach was appreciative of Clark telling the team about the pain so they could make sure the injury didn't worsen.
"Sometimes great players don't tell you when they're hurting," White said, via Philippou. "I'm glad that she did because we need to nip this in the bud."
Clark will miss the first regular season WNBA game in her young career when the Fever take on the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Through four games this season, Clark has averaged 19.0 points and a league-high 9.3 assists.