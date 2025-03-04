The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Cameron Brink weighs in on viral Bhad Bhabie diss track 'Ms. Whitman'

The Los Angeles Sparks forward and social media influencer has a strong opinion on the fallout between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Move over Kendrick Lamar and Drake, there is a new beef making headlines.

Bhad Bhabie had previously called out Alabama Barker for allegedly having an affair with the father of their daughter (who was born March 2024), LeVaughn. The feud has now escalated into a full-blown diss track war, with the latest being Bhabie's "Ms. Whitman" dropping last week.

The title refers to Quentin Tarantino's main character in "True Romance," which is Alabama Whitman, played by Patricia Arquette, and the inspiration for Barker's name.

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink slays preppy glam in miniskirt, glasses at Unrivaled

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

The Los Angeles Sparks star forward Cameron Brink chimed in with her opinion along with co-host Sydel Curry-Lee on the latest episode of their podcast, "Straight To Cam."

"This is real beef because they were besties at one point," the former Stanford All-American pointed out.

"I was distracted by her twerking on the drummer. Her body looks good. OK wait... like she won."

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink has strong opinion on how short Kevin Hart really is

WNBA star Cameron Brink attends the ESPY Awards held in Los Angeles.
WNBA star Cameron Brink attends the ESPY Awards held in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

If you have not seen the provocative video, Bhabie twerks on a Travis Barker lookalike, who is Alabama's famous father and the drummer for Blink-182.

Curry-Lee hilariously jokes what if Brink's biggest enemy was twerking on her dad, Greg.

"I can't even. I can't even think about that."

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women s college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women's college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Steph Curry's younger sister is a huge fan of the song too, saying she's going to put "that diss track on repeat."

Diss tracks are so hot right now.

Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry
Sydel Curry-Lee with Ayesha Curry / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News