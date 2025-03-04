WNBA star Cameron Brink weighs in on viral Bhad Bhabie diss track 'Ms. Whitman'
Move over Kendrick Lamar and Drake, there is a new beef making headlines.
Bhad Bhabie had previously called out Alabama Barker for allegedly having an affair with the father of their daughter (who was born March 2024), LeVaughn. The feud has now escalated into a full-blown diss track war, with the latest being Bhabie's "Ms. Whitman" dropping last week.
The title refers to Quentin Tarantino's main character in "True Romance," which is Alabama Whitman, played by Patricia Arquette, and the inspiration for Barker's name.
The Los Angeles Sparks star forward Cameron Brink chimed in with her opinion along with co-host Sydel Curry-Lee on the latest episode of their podcast, "Straight To Cam."
"This is real beef because they were besties at one point," the former Stanford All-American pointed out.
"I was distracted by her twerking on the drummer. Her body looks good. OK wait... like she won."
If you have not seen the provocative video, Bhabie twerks on a Travis Barker lookalike, who is Alabama's famous father and the drummer for Blink-182.
Curry-Lee hilariously jokes what if Brink's biggest enemy was twerking on her dad, Greg.
"I can't even. I can't even think about that."
Steph Curry's younger sister is a huge fan of the song too, saying she's going to put "that diss track on repeat."
Diss tracks are so hot right now.
