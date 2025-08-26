The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carlos Alcaraz looks unrecognizable at US Open with David Beckham buzz cut

The five-time Grand Slam champion debuts a dramatic new look at the 2025 US Open.

Matthew Graham

Aug 18, 2025; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) poses for a photo with the Rookwood Cup after his match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Aug 18, 2025; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) poses for a photo with the Rookwood Cup after his match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Carlos Alcaraz is rocking a bold new look for the 2025 US Open.

The five-time Grand Slam champion and Spanish heartthrob is channeling another legendary sports personality's famous look when David Beckham decided to trade in his legendary hair for a viral buzz cut in 2000.

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) during practice at the 2025 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 24, 2025 / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Leave it to the US Open's official X handle to recognize it, as they leave no stone unturned when it comes to keen fashion sense as the 22 year old looks for his second US Open title and record $5 million payout, about to start his first round match against American Reilly Opelka.

Take a look and decide for yourself.

American Frances Tiafoe, who won earlier today, saw him in the player's locker room and couldn't stop staring at the dramatic new look.

Alcaraz already stole the spotlight earlier this week when he played mixed doubles with British beauty Emma Raducanu, which furthered intensified the spotlight between the pair as fans desperately want them to start dating, although both insist that they are merely good friends.

Raducanu finally broke her early-round curse yesterday after winning the US Open in 2021. Alcaraz looks to do the same after his surprising second-round exit last year.

Maybe the Beckham buzz cut will be the key to his success in the New York City heat.

