Carlos Alcaraz's Bold New Haircut at U.S Open Led to Lots of Mixed Reactions
Some tennis players wear headbands. Others, baseball caps. Carlos Alcaraz, who's never really been a fan of those sweat-wicking accessories, decided to shave his hair.
Ahead of the Spaniard's first fixture in the 2025 U.S. Open, Alcaraz cut off all his hair, and is now rocking a bold buzz-cut look. Alcaraz is slated to play American Reilly Opelka in the first round Monday night, and is vying for his second career U.S. Open title after previously winning it in 2022 when he was just 19 years old.
Alcaraz got upset in the second round during last year's U.S. Open, but this year he's coming off a win at Roland Garros and a finals appearance at Wimbledon, and has yet again been tabbed as a favorite to go all the way in New York.
Fans had lots of thoughts about Alcaraz's new 'do: