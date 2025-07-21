The Athlete Lifestyle logo

David Beckham pens sweet note to 14-year-old daughter turning makeup star for mom

David and Victoria Beckham's teenage daughter, who turned 14 last week, is quickly becoming the star of her mom's beauty brand on social media.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The Beckhams' drama with their alleged fallout with Brooklyn, their oldest child, might be stealing all of the headlines, but it's a much sweeter story with their youngest offspring and only daughter, Harper Seven.

Having just turned 14 years old last week, Harper Seven Beckham is becoming the new star of her mom's social media handle, Victoria Beckham Beauty, which has 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

RELATED: Tom Brady mystery date is hilarious mistaken identity at David Beckham's 50th bash

Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Romeo Beckham
IMAGO/Crystal Pix

Still too young to have her own social handles, which will naturally already garner her millions of followers in her own right being the only daughter of Posh Spice and international soccer superstar and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, that hasn't stopped Harper from popping up on the beauty handle consistently lately to give makeup how-to tips.

RELATED: David Beckham still absolutely shredded in shirtless workout at 50 years old

Harper Beckham, David Beckham
IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Today the latest IG Reels post featuring Harper was captioned, "Before it was in your makeup bag, it was in hers. #HarperSeven our #VBBMuse wears Colour Wash in ‘Flushed’ — a lab sample, of course 🖤"

It was then reshared by mom Victoria with 32.9 million followers and dad David with his 88.2 million, where papa lovingly wrote, "It's called a beauty video for a reason" with a pink heart emoji.

Harper Beckham, Harper Seven Beckham
David Beckham via Victoria Beckham Beauty/Instagram

Last week when it was her birthday, VB Beauty wrote, "Happy 14th Birthday to our favourite VBB Muse! Always stealing Mummy’s lipsticks 🖤 xx #HarperSeven."

Harper Seven Beckham
Victoria Beckham Beauty/Instagram

So while dad is battling balding while still looking fantastic at 50, Harper is the next Beckham star in the making. Sorry ostracized Brooklyn and older brothers Romeo and Cruz.

David Beckham
Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business