David Beckham pens sweet note to 14-year-old daughter turning makeup star for mom
The Beckhams' drama with their alleged fallout with Brooklyn, their oldest child, might be stealing all of the headlines, but it's a much sweeter story with their youngest offspring and only daughter, Harper Seven.
Having just turned 14 years old last week, Harper Seven Beckham is becoming the new star of her mom's social media handle, Victoria Beckham Beauty, which has 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone.
RELATED: Tom Brady mystery date is hilarious mistaken identity at David Beckham's 50th bash
Still too young to have her own social handles, which will naturally already garner her millions of followers in her own right being the only daughter of Posh Spice and international soccer superstar and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, that hasn't stopped Harper from popping up on the beauty handle consistently lately to give makeup how-to tips.
RELATED: David Beckham still absolutely shredded in shirtless workout at 50 years old
Today the latest IG Reels post featuring Harper was captioned, "Before it was in your makeup bag, it was in hers. #HarperSeven our #VBBMuse wears Colour Wash in ‘Flushed’ — a lab sample, of course 🖤"
It was then reshared by mom Victoria with 32.9 million followers and dad David with his 88.2 million, where papa lovingly wrote, "It's called a beauty video for a reason" with a pink heart emoji.
Last week when it was her birthday, VB Beauty wrote, "Happy 14th Birthday to our favourite VBB Muse! Always stealing Mummy’s lipsticks 🖤 xx #HarperSeven."
So while dad is battling balding while still looking fantastic at 50, Harper is the next Beckham star in the making. Sorry ostracized Brooklyn and older brothers Romeo and Cruz.
