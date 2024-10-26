The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie’s jaw-dropping Sabrina Carpenter concert minidress

The Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader takes in the singer’s concert in eye-popping style during the team’s bye week.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field during pregame warmups before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field during pregame warmups before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are off after their big showdown win at the Texas Longhorns, but it’s Carson Beck’s sister who’s the winner this week.

The UGA cheerleader is also enjoying her bye week. Kylie Beck, who wore a stunning cowgirl fit in Texas and even upstaged Hanna Cavinder in her cheerleader uniform, hit up a Sabrina Carpenter concert in a jaw-dropping minidress. She captioned it, “I’m not short, but I sure am sweet 💋,” playing off Carpenter Short n’ Sweet Tour and album name.

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram
Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram
Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram
Kylie Beck
Kylie and friend / Kylie Beck/Instagram

Those sure are some “sweet” photos.

There’s no official listed height for Kylie, but you can see her leaning in for a picture with the Miami Hurricanes 5-foot-6 guard Cavinder and is taller.

Kylie Beck and Hanna Cavinder
Kylie Beck and Hanna Cavinder / Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

Kylie is a sophomore at Georgia while brother Carson is the senior quarterback. The Bulldogs return to action Saturday, October 2, in the annual “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium against the Florida Gators.

For now, Kylie (and her brother) can enjoy a weekend without Georgia football.

