Carson Beck’s sister Kylie outshines Miami CFP win in cowgirl fit at Texas A&M
Carson Beck won the first College Football Playoff game he started in on Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes in a 10-3 defensive battle at a windy Texas A&M Aggies stadium. His sister Kylie Beck outshined him and the team with her head-turning cowgirl look from College Station, Texas.
The 23-year-old quarterback Carson spent five years as a Georgia Bulldog where they won two national championships in 2021 and 2022 under QB Stetson Bennett. He was injured in the SEC Championship Game last season after leading the team, and had to watch from the sidelines as the team fell to Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals.
After he transferred to Miami, his sister also left the school in an emotional post after she was a hit on game days as a UGA cheerleader.
RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck comments on Hanna Cavinder breakup for first time publicly
Kylie has been a a fit hit all season this orange-crush stunner, and dressing likea Miami cheerleader for another.
The night before the big playoff game, she posted wearing a stunning custom Beck skirt and Miami tank top.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie stuns in custom Miami skirt before Texas A&M CFP game
She’d then rock a non-Hurricanes look in favor of a Texas one, but it was definitely a winning one. She wrote, ‘Playoff energy only” on her Instagram post.
Her brother threw for only 103 yards, but had the winning TD pass.
Miami will travel to Dallas to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on December 31 where Kylie can rock another Texas look if she wants to rooting on big bro.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.