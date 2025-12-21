Carson Beck’s sister Kylie outshines Miami CFP win in cowgirl fit at Texas A&M

Carson Beck won the first College Football Playoff game he started in on Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes in a 10-3 defensive battle at a windy Texas A&M Aggies stadium. His sister Kylie Beck outshined him and the team with her head-turning cowgirl look from College Station, Texas.

The 23-year-old quarterback Carson spent five years as a Georgia Bulldog where they won two national championships in 2021 and 2022 under QB Stetson Bennett. He was injured in the SEC Championship Game last season after leading the team, and had to watch from the sidelines as the team fell to Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals.

After he transferred to Miami, his sister also left the school in an emotional post after she was a hit on game days as a UGA cheerleader.

RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck comments on Hanna Cavinder breakup for first time publicly

Kylie Beck/Instagram

Kylie has been a a fit hit all season this orange-crush stunner, and dressing likea Miami cheerleader for another.

The night before the big playoff game, she posted wearing a stunning custom Beck skirt and Miami tank top.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie stuns in custom Miami skirt before Texas A&M CFP game

Kylie Beck/Instagram

She’d then rock a non-Hurricanes look in favor of a Texas one, but it was definitely a winning one. She wrote, ‘Playoff energy only” on her Instagram post.

Her brother threw for only 103 yards, but had the winning TD pass.

Miami will travel to Dallas to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on December 31 where Kylie can rock another Texas look if she wants to rooting on big bro.

Kylie Beck/Instgram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring