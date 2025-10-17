The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister turns heads in Miami orange stunner for Canes’ Louisville game

Kylie Beck was back at it with another stunning fit on game day to cheer on her big brother.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Carson Beck and the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes face another test at home Friday night vs. the Louisville Cardinals. His younger sister Kylie Beck had a winning fit with a head-turning look she posted before kickoff.

The 22-year-old Carson spent five years with the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Miami this past offseason. His sister, who was a Bulldogs cheerleader, also left the school back to Florida where they are originally from.

Carson had a rough offseason after a very public breakup with former Miami star basketball player and influencer Hanna Cavinder that included a TikTok diss. Carson recently talked about the breakup for the first time and the “mistakes” he made.

Miami QB Carson Beck and sister Kylie Beck
Carson Beck, his sister Kylie, and Hanna Cavinder before their breakup. / Kylie Beck / Instagram

While he’s at peace with what happened, he’s in the zone on the field this season as a serious Heisman Trophy contender. He’s thrown for 1213 yards, 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions for the 5-0 Canes heading into the big Friday night’s ACC game vs. 4-1 Louisville.

Carson hopes to impress on the field again. Kylie certainly did with an orange stunner at the stadium.

That’s nothing new for Kylie as she has crushed her fits on game days at Hard Rock Stadium all season like her Miami cheerleader look and this fit below.

Carson and Kylie hope this season Miami brings the natty back to the U for the first time since 2001. It would be quite the ride off into the sunset for Carson’s career.

Kylie Beck and Carson Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

