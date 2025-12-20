Carson Beck’s sister Kylie stuns in custom Miami skirt before Texas A&M CFP game

Carson Beck is back in the College Football Playoff, only this time with the Miami Hurricanes after transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs this offseason. His sister is as well, just in a head-turning custom Miami gear cheering on her brother instead of a Georgia cheerleader uniform.

The 23-year-old quarterback spent five years in Athens. Georgia, as a Bulldog where they won two national championships in 2021 and 2022 under QB Stetson Bennett. He was injured in the SEC Championship Game last season after leading the team, and had to watch from the sidelines as the team fell to Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals.

After he transferred to Miami, his sister also left the school in an emotional note after she was a hit on game days as a UGA cheerleader.

She’s close with her brother and supported him through his nasty breakup with influencer Hanna Cavinder, and then at his games this season.

She’s slayed game-day looks like this orange-crush stunner, and dressing like a Miami cheerleader for another. Also, the green winner below.

Before the big game on Saturday at the Texas A&M Aggies, Kylie showed off a white Miami tank top with a custom “BECK” and Hurricanes skirt that is sure to draw attention.

Will Carson and the No. 10 seed Hurricanes look as good on the field against the No. 7 Aggies?

He hopes he and his sister can go off into the sunset with his career finishing with a national title in Miami.

