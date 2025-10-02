The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Miami QB Carson Beck comments on Hanna Cavinder breakup for first time publicly

The transfer from Georgia opens up about the end of his relationship with the influencer and former Hurricanes basketball star.

Matt Ryan

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is focused on Saturday’s big showdown with the Florida State Seminoles, but on game week he opened up about his much publicized breakup with former Hurricanes basketball star and influencer Hanna Cavinder.

Hanna, who is twins with Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder, and Beck were quite the item last season when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs. She was spotted at games being smitten with him on the field after a win, and rocking a custom Beck crop top on her social media on a game day.

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck
Carson Beck (right) with Jake Ferguson and the Cavinder twins when he was dating Hanna. / Cavinder twins/Instagram

Then after Beck transferred to Miami to play football where Hanna lived, things went south quickly and they were done in April. Hanna even had a diss post on TikTok targeted at Beck.

While Beck has only hinted at the end of the relationship in the past and had a one-word post after Hanna’s comments, he made his first public comments himself about the breakup in an ESPN article.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder
Things seemed fine with Cavinder while Beck was at Georgia. / Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

“You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it’s all over the Internet,” Beck said. “Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth. But it’s been difficult.”

He’d add: “I've been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching," Beck said. "It's hard to say that I'm thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn't be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened.”

The article also said “they have not spoken since” the breakup in April.

Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder
Now the Cavinder twins are focused on the Dallas Cowboys. / Sports Illustrated/Instagram

Hanna and her sister always would pump up Miami football, but their silence this year is quite telling.

At least Beck is owning up to the fact that he made mistakes. He has also clearly moved on. Now, he can focus on the future and his chance to put his stamp on Miami football lore if he can lead them to the national championship.

Carson Bec
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

