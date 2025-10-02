Miami QB Carson Beck comments on Hanna Cavinder breakup for first time publicly
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is focused on Saturday’s big showdown with the Florida State Seminoles, but on game week he opened up about his much publicized breakup with former Hurricanes basketball star and influencer Hanna Cavinder.
Hanna, who is twins with Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder, and Beck were quite the item last season when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs. She was spotted at games being smitten with him on the field after a win, and rocking a custom Beck crop top on her social media on a game day.
Then after Beck transferred to Miami to play football where Hanna lived, things went south quickly and they were done in April. Hanna even had a diss post on TikTok targeted at Beck.
While Beck has only hinted at the end of the relationship in the past and had a one-word post after Hanna’s comments, he made his first public comments himself about the breakup in an ESPN article.
“You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it’s all over the Internet,” Beck said. “Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth. But it’s been difficult.”
He’d add: “I've been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching," Beck said. "It's hard to say that I'm thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn't be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened.”
The article also said “they have not spoken since” the breakup in April.
Hanna and her sister always would pump up Miami football, but their silence this year is quite telling.
At least Beck is owning up to the fact that he made mistakes. He has also clearly moved on. Now, he can focus on the future and his chance to put his stamp on Miami football lore if he can lead them to the national championship.
