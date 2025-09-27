The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Miami QB Carson Beck's sister awkwardly roots for Georgia sharing 'Go dawgs' fit

The sister of the former Bulldogs star was a cheerleader herself at Georgia before leaving the school.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes football team had the week off before the big showdown with the Florida State Seminoles. With Carson Beck not playing, his sister Kylie Beck showed off her loyalty to his former team the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Carson transferred Georgia after five years with the Bulldogs to Miami for this season.

His sister would follow leaving the school after a year being a Bulldogs cheerleader and Carson’s No. 1 fan. She left with an emotional note abouter he time at Georgia.

Kylie last season at Georgia. / Kylie Beck/Instagram

Kylie would support Carson through his nasty breakup with influencer and former Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder.

She’s now supporting him at Miami football games like her eye-catching sparkly fit, and going Miami cheerleader for the last big game vs. the Florida Gators.

On Saturday, Kylie changed out of the Hurricanes fits to represent the Bulldogs once again like she never left.

Kylie Beck/Instagram

She’s said before she’ll always be a Bulldog no matter what happened with her and her brother leaving.

Kylie Beck/Instagram

Carson didn’t post anything (yet) rooting on No. 5 Georgia in its big game vs. No. 18 Alabama on Saturday.

While Kylie is rooting for Georgia this weekend, not doubt she’ll be back in a Miami stunner next weekend and hoping her brother rides out into the sunset with the Hurricanes.

Kylie Beck/Instagram

MATT RYAN
