Miami QB Carson Beck's sister awkwardly roots for Georgia sharing 'Go dawgs' fit
The Miami Hurricanes football team had the week off before the big showdown with the Florida State Seminoles. With Carson Beck not playing, his sister Kylie Beck showed off her loyalty to his former team the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
Carson transferred Georgia after five years with the Bulldogs to Miami for this season.
His sister would follow leaving the school after a year being a Bulldogs cheerleader and Carson’s No. 1 fan. She left with an emotional note abouter he time at Georgia.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder catches giant shark with being single joke
Kylie would support Carson through his nasty breakup with influencer and former Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder.
She’s now supporting him at Miami football games like her eye-catching sparkly fit, and going Miami cheerleader for the last big game vs. the Florida Gators.
On Saturday, Kylie changed out of the Hurricanes fits to represent the Bulldogs once again like she never left.
RELATED: Carson Beck hints at ex Hanna Cavinder drama on ‘College GameDay’
She’s said before she’ll always be a Bulldog no matter what happened with her and her brother leaving.
Carson didn’t post anything (yet) rooting on No. 5 Georgia in its big game vs. No. 18 Alabama on Saturday.
While Kylie is rooting for Georgia this weekend, not doubt she’ll be back in a Miami stunner next weekend and hoping her brother rides out into the sunset with the Hurricanes.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing