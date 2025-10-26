Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks Miami green fit celebrating blowout win with brother
Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes bounced back with a blowout win over the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday. While Beck stood out, his sister Kylie Beck certainly did in the stands and after the game with her fit.
Carson finished an efficient 21-for-28 with 189 yards a touchdown and no interceptions following his disastrous no-touchdowns, four-interceptions performance in the loss to the Louisville Cardinals.
After transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs where he spent five years, Carson has Miami poised for a playoff run. His sister, who was a Georgia cheerleader, also left the school after her brother. She’s now a hit on game days in her fits like her orange stunner and a Miami cheerleader look, even if she still awkwardly roots on Georgia.
RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck comments on Hanna Cavinder breakup for first time publicly
For Saturday’s games, Miami went with the sweet camouflage uniforms that certainly were eye-catching out there on the field.
Still, Kylie upstaged them with her green and black fit.
After the game the older Carson posed with his younger sister and her fit where they were all smiles following the 42-7 victory. She wrote, ““fam!! 🫶🏻“ on it.
Carson would repost the photo on his account as well.
Will Kylie make the trip to the SMU Mustangs next week? If so, she’ll no doubt stand out again as she always does.
