Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks Miami green fit celebrating blowout win with brother

The Hurricanes quarterback has a “fam” moment with his younger sister after the big win over Stanford.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks on from the field before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks on from the field before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes bounced back with a blowout win over the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday. While Beck stood out, his sister Kylie Beck certainly did in the stands and after the game with her fit.

Carson finished an efficient 21-for-28 with 189 yards a touchdown and no interceptions following his disastrous no-touchdowns, four-interceptions performance in the loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

After transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs where he spent five years, Carson has Miami poised for a playoff run. His sister, who was a Georgia cheerleader, also left the school after her brother. She’s now a hit on game days in her fits like her orange stunner and a Miami cheerleader look, even if she still awkwardly roots on Georgia.

RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck comments on Hanna Cavinder breakup for first time publicly

For Saturday’s games, Miami went with the sweet camouflage uniforms that certainly were eye-catching out there on the field.

Carson Bec
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks for a passing option against Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Still, Kylie upstaged them with her green and black fit.

After the game the older Carson posed with his younger sister and her fit where they were all smiles following the 42-7 victory. She wrote, ““fam!! 🫶🏻“ on it.

Carson and Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instgram

Carson would repost the photo on his account as well.

Will Kylie make the trip to the SMU Mustangs next week? If so, she’ll no doubt stand out again as she always does.

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

