Cavinder twins flaunt abs in matching white crop tops dancing while cooking
While Hanna Cavinder and twin sister Haley Cavinder can certainly shake, bake, and cook on the court, they can also do the same in the kitchen with some serious moves in some spicy fits.
While the two viral Miami Hurricanes basketball players are putting up the stats this season in their final year, they are also slaying it off the court with their stunning fits. They’ve brought the fire like Haley’s Dallas Cowboys cheerleader look at a game watching boyfriend Jake Ferguson play, and Hanna’s tiny custom Georgia Bulldogs crop top while rooting on her quarterback man Carson Beck.
The 23-year-old twins and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway models also warmed up the holidays on the beach in their naughty red sizzling Christmas bikinis together.
While cooking up something good in the kitchen, the girls slayed a booty shake dance off and some sizzling looks on an Instagram video.
They certainly know how to sync together.
Also, they can slay those fits while revealing their stunning abs.
Haley is averaging 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while Hanna is averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists per game.
They ended up making some “high protein, low calorie Mexican dip.”
Looking good while cooking good makes the Cavinder twins the ultimate double-double.
