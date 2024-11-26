Cavinder twins win holidays in sizzling ‘Merry’ Christmas beach bikinis
Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder are giving Christmas early to their fans with a jaw-dropping photoshoot in the holiday bikinis.
The 23-year-old Miami Hurricanes guards and influencers tend to do a lot together off the court like their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway walk and their workout abs-flexing contest.
They are also stars on their own: Hanna is dating Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck where she reps him in custom crop tops on game days, while Haley is dating Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson, who wore her jersey during an NFL pregame.
For Thanksgiving week, the twins started their holidays with a beach photoshoot where they wore a sizzling “Merry” Christmas look.
They definitely made Santa’s naughty list in those.
They also dropped a few other looks. Here’s another winner with more abs, of course.
They sure are hard to tell apart.
Haley is having a tremendous season, averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Hanna, meanwhile, is at 7.8 points and 4.0 assists. The Hurricanes are 5-0 so far on the season behind their twin duo.
While they are winning on the court, they have clearly already won the holidays with their latest looks.
