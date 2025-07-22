The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cavinder twins Haley, Hanna crush crop-top fits together in post surgery photo

The influencers and former Miami Hurricanes basketball stars are feeling happy and healthy following elective surgery.

Matt Ryan

Cavinder Twins walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Cavinder Twins walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cavinder twins continue to recover from elective surgery they both got. Now, they are back in fine fit form while showing off their progress.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, 24, finished their basketball careers with the Miami Hurricanes, but continue to crush as influencers with fire fits and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ab-flexing runway walks together.

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week.
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

RELATED: Hanna and Haley Cavinder go 'Baywatch' in red swimsuits together for beach workout

The sisters are all about health and fitness as they are constantly posting dieting and exercise on their joint and individual social media accounts.

Haley is engaged to Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, while Hanna is single after dating now Miami quarterback Carson Beck in a relationship that ended badly.

The twins decided to get getting breast augmentation surgery done on the same day and have been documenting the whole process.

RELATED: Cowboys star Jake Ferguson gets engaged to Haley Cavinder with giant rock

After Day 1, they posted their progress while in matching fits.

Now about a week after, they are back to their crop-top fit ways, posting this stunning look.

Cavinder twins
Cavinder Twins/Instagram

Here’s a before picture of them:

Hanna and Haley Cavinder
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

They look to be feeling great and confident. And back to to the all-important business of crushing selfies.

Haley Cavinder
Haley Cavinder/Instagram

