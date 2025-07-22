Cavinder twins Haley, Hanna crush crop-top fits together in post surgery photo
The Cavinder twins continue to recover from elective surgery they both got. Now, they are back in fine fit form while showing off their progress.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, 24, finished their basketball careers with the Miami Hurricanes, but continue to crush as influencers with fire fits and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ab-flexing runway walks together.
The sisters are all about health and fitness as they are constantly posting dieting and exercise on their joint and individual social media accounts.
Haley is engaged to Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson, while Hanna is single after dating now Miami quarterback Carson Beck in a relationship that ended badly.
The twins decided to get getting breast augmentation surgery done on the same day and have been documenting the whole process.
After Day 1, they posted their progress while in matching fits.
Now about a week after, they are back to their crop-top fit ways, posting this stunning look.
Here’s a before picture of them:
They look to be feeling great and confident. And back to to the all-important business of crushing selfies.
