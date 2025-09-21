The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cavinder twins show off Cowboys gameday fits on private Chicago boat tour

The Cavinder twins stormed Chicago on Sunday with mom, Katie, ahead the Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 matchup against the Bears.

Nikki Chavanelle

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Cavinder twins are taking over Chicago this weekend as the Dallas Cowboys attempt to get a big W against the Bears on Sunday. Haley Cavinder took to Instagram to share her girl gang's OOTDs for Cowboys gameday.

Haley and Hanna even enlisted their mom, Katie, to show off her gameday fit, which included a Cowboys bomber jacket. Meanwhile, Hanna revealed that she dug into her mother's closet for her snake skin heels, though she thinks they "don't really match."

Hanna and Haley Cavinder in Chicago for Week 3 Cowboys game
Instagram/HaleyCavinder

After taking in the streets of Chicago in the morning, the first ladies of the Dallas Cowboys got on a boat for drinks and bites ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Soldier Field.

For her head-turning gameday fit, Haley, fiancee of Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, received a custom-made hockey jersey-style sweater with the No. 87 embroidered on the back. She paired the top with blue pinstipe shorts, which she said reminds her of the Dallas uniform, and black boots, borrowed from sister Hanna's closet.

Haley and Hanna's friend Brandi Perkins also took part in the wardrobe swapping for the Week 3 matchup. She's rocking a FERG-branded black tank from Haley's closet.

The Cavinder twins are working on turning their WAG fashions into a media venture. They launched WAG University on Instagram at the beginning of the season to highlight the best fashions from WAGs around the league from week to week.

It's shaping up to be a perfect day for football in Chicago. The Cowboys are looking for their second win of the season after an overtime thriller in Week 2 earned them one against the New York Giants. Dallas is favored by just a 1.5, according to the Vegas oddsmakers.

Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

