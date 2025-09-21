Cavinder twins show off Cowboys gameday fits on private Chicago boat tour
The Cavinder twins are taking over Chicago this weekend as the Dallas Cowboys attempt to get a big W against the Bears on Sunday. Haley Cavinder took to Instagram to share her girl gang's OOTDs for Cowboys gameday.
Haley and Hanna even enlisted their mom, Katie, to show off her gameday fit, which included a Cowboys bomber jacket. Meanwhile, Hanna revealed that she dug into her mother's closet for her snake skin heels, though she thinks they "don't really match."
RELATED: Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna rocks custom Jaguars Daisy Dukes for Texans game
After taking in the streets of Chicago in the morning, the first ladies of the Dallas Cowboys got on a boat for drinks and bites ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Soldier Field.
For her head-turning gameday fit, Haley, fiancee of Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, received a custom-made hockey jersey-style sweater with the No. 87 embroidered on the back. She paired the top with blue pinstipe shorts, which she said reminds her of the Dallas uniform, and black boots, borrowed from sister Hanna's closet.
RELATED: Cowboys WAGs celebrate bonkers Giants win with perfect matching hats
Haley and Hanna's friend Brandi Perkins also took part in the wardrobe swapping for the Week 3 matchup. She's rocking a FERG-branded black tank from Haley's closet.
The Cavinder twins are working on turning their WAG fashions into a media venture. They launched WAG University on Instagram at the beginning of the season to highlight the best fashions from WAGs around the league from week to week.
RELATED: Who is Jake Browning's fiancee Stephanie Niles?
It's shaping up to be a perfect day for football in Chicago. The Cowboys are looking for their second win of the season after an overtime thriller in Week 2 earned them one against the New York Giants. Dallas is favored by just a 1.5, according to the Vegas oddsmakers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career