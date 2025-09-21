The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna rocks custom Jaguars Daisy Dukes for Texans game

Leanna Hunter crushed her game-day fit for her husband’s game in Jacksonville.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are home on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, and Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna won the day before they even kicked off with her game-day fit.

The Jaguars two-way star rookie and his wife had quite the offseason getting married in May in Tennessee where he surprised her with the ultimate gift, and then a honeymoon with a next-level hotel room. They then bought their first house in a baller Florida mansion.

The biggest surprise, however, was when they announced Leanna gave birth to a baby boy in August that looks just like Travis. She shared how they kept the pregnancy a secret and that they brought the baby home from the NICU.

RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares baby lying on her with heartfelt message

Travis Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

A happy mom showed off a stunning fit in Week 1 in custom Hunter boots and jean shorts, and then last week it was all about their baby rocking his Jaguars onesie for dad.

For Sunday’s game, Leanna took to TikTok to show off getting ready for the game and this was the finished product in a jaw-dropping custom Jaguars Daisy Dukes and shoestring tank-top combo.

RELATED: Deion Sanders gives new dad Travis Hunter one piece of advice on fatherhood

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok
Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

She also had a custom “12” purse for Hunter’s jersey number.

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Leanna and Travis have been together since high school in Georgia. She was also a fit hit last season when he won the Heisman Trophy with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Leanna’s certainly stepped up her game so far even more at the NFL level.

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight

Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win

Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit

Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game

Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion