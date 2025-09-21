Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna rocks custom Jaguars Daisy Dukes for Texans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars are home on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, and Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna won the day before they even kicked off with her game-day fit.
The Jaguars two-way star rookie and his wife had quite the offseason getting married in May in Tennessee where he surprised her with the ultimate gift, and then a honeymoon with a next-level hotel room. They then bought their first house in a baller Florida mansion.
The biggest surprise, however, was when they announced Leanna gave birth to a baby boy in August that looks just like Travis. She shared how they kept the pregnancy a secret and that they brought the baby home from the NICU.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares baby lying on her with heartfelt message
A happy mom showed off a stunning fit in Week 1 in custom Hunter boots and jean shorts, and then last week it was all about their baby rocking his Jaguars onesie for dad.
For Sunday’s game, Leanna took to TikTok to show off getting ready for the game and this was the finished product in a jaw-dropping custom Jaguars Daisy Dukes and shoestring tank-top combo.
RELATED: Deion Sanders gives new dad Travis Hunter one piece of advice on fatherhood
She also had a custom “12” purse for Hunter’s jersey number.
Leanna and Travis have been together since high school in Georgia. She was also a fit hit last season when he won the Heisman Trophy with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Leanna’s certainly stepped up her game so far even more at the NFL level.
