Cowboys WAGs celebrate bonkers Giants win with perfect matching hats
The Dallas Cowboys were ready to giddy up for their Week 2 home opener on Sunday at AT&T Stadium and the team's favorite WAGs definitely got the memo.
Haley Cavinder, fiancee of tight end Jake Ferguson, and Sarah Jane Ramos, QB Dak Prescott's fiancee, both rocked cowboy hats to cap off their gameday fits. They got to celebrate "Victory Monday" on social media thanks to Prescott's heroics against the New York Giants.
After Prescott led the Cowboys into overtime and the team won, 40-37, on a 46-yard field goal by kicker Brandon Aubrey, Cavinder and Ramos shared selfies on their Instagram stories from the field level.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' Chiefs-red crop top holding baby Golden wins despite Eagles loss
The smiling future brides wore white and black, respectively, with Cavinder sporting a Cowboy-blue hat with the No. 87 and Ramos in a Miu Miu black hat. Prescott's baby mama of two also wore a large gold No. 4 pendant necklace to rep her future hubby.
Never far from her partner-in-crime, Haley was also joined by her twin sister Hanna on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The game was an absolute shootout with the Cowboys requiring a 64-yard field goal just to make it to overtime.
RELATED: Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shows off their 'bffs' baby girls hugging
The vibes will be high all week for the Cowboys and the WAGs after getting the much-needed NFC East win. Dallas moves on to Week 3 with a matchup against the Chicago Bears. They're slated for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.
