Cowboys WAGs celebrate bonkers Giants win with perfect matching hats

Haley Cavinder and Sarah Jane Ramos channeled their inner cowboys for Dallas's Week 2 game against the New York Giants.

Nikki Chavanelle

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) visits with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott (right) and Aurora Prescott (left) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) visits with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott (right) and Aurora Prescott (left) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were ready to giddy up for their Week 2 home opener on Sunday at AT&T Stadium and the team's favorite WAGs definitely got the memo.

Haley Cavinder, fiancee of tight end Jake Ferguson, and Sarah Jane Ramos, QB Dak Prescott's fiancee, both rocked cowboy hats to cap off their gameday fits. They got to celebrate "Victory Monday" on social media thanks to Prescott's heroics against the New York Giants.

After Prescott led the Cowboys into overtime and the team won, 40-37, on a 46-yard field goal by kicker Brandon Aubrey, Cavinder and Ramos shared selfies on their Instagram stories from the field level.

Haley Cavinder and Sarah Jane Ramos pose for a selfie at AT&T Stadium before the Cowboys-Giants game in Week 2.
Haley Cavinder and Sarah Jane Ramos pose for a selfie at AT&T Stadium before the Cowboys-Giants game in Week 2. / @haleycavinder

The smiling future brides wore white and black, respectively, with Cavinder sporting a Cowboy-blue hat with the No. 87 and Ramos in a Miu Miu black hat. Prescott's baby mama of two also wore a large gold No. 4 pendant necklace to rep her future hubby.

Never far from her partner-in-crime, Haley was also joined by her twin sister Hanna on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The game was an absolute shootout with the Cowboys requiring a 64-yard field goal just to make it to overtime.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder at the ESPYS
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The vibes will be high all week for the Cowboys and the WAGs after getting the much-needed NFC East win. Dallas moves on to Week 3 with a matchup against the Chicago Bears. They're slated for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

