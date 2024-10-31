The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chelsea Freeman flexes form-fitting Dodgers top, Freddie custom coat

The fashionable wife has thanked the Dodgers for having her back, and is returning the sentiment by repping the team on her back.

Alex Gonzalez

Jun 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) with sons Brandon Freeman, Maximus Freeman, Charlie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman (Chelsea Goff) before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) with sons Brandon Freeman, Maximus Freeman, Charlie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman (Chelsea Goff) before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chelsea Freeman is kicking off game 5 of the MLB World Series with some fabulous fashion in inspired by her husband Freddie Freeman.

Chelsea Freeman 2022
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; National League first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) of the Los Angeles Dodgers with wife Chelsea during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

RELATED: Brianna Betts' rogue all-black fit contrasts Ohtani's wife, Chelsea Freeman's Dodgers looks

Ahead of the game tonight — in which the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the New York Yankees — Chelsea arrived to Yankee Stadium in New York City ready to cheer on Freddie, the Dodgers first baseman. Chelsea stepped in rocking a long-sleeve Dodgers blue shirt, covered in a black leather coat. On the back of the coat is a large square denim patch with lettering reading Freeman, and prints of Freddie in action. 

Instagram / Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman in her custom leather jacket featuring prints of her husband, Dodgers' Freddie Freeman. / Instagram / Chelsea Freeman

It’s been a busy past few days for the Freeman family, especially as the Dodgers have won three of the four previous Series games. But luckily, Chelsea and Freddie’s three children — Charlie, 8, and Brandon and Max, both 3 — have been having a good time.

Instagram / Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman in long-sleeve Dodgers' blue shirt / Instagram / Chelsea Freeman

In an interview with “Good Morning America” today, Chelsea expressed gratitude for the Dodgers’ support for her and her family, especially as Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome this past summer.

"We're a family and we know that we could count on them for anything and [the Dodgers] have our backs,” Chelsea said. “That's why I think it's so cool that Freddie finally gets to have his shining moment and give back to them and the fans and the Dodgers in general, because they were just absolutely incredible with us throughout this whole process."

RELATED: Chelsea Freeman flexes custom Freddie ‘Freeman’ coat in enemy territory

And as she trusts the team to have her back, it looks like she’s returned the sentiment by literally repping the team on her back.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking

Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality

Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence

New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game

WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal

Published |Modified
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion