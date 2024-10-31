Chelsea Freeman flexes form-fitting Dodgers top, Freddie custom coat
Chelsea Freeman is kicking off game 5 of the MLB World Series with some fabulous fashion in inspired by her husband Freddie Freeman.
RELATED: Brianna Betts' rogue all-black fit contrasts Ohtani's wife, Chelsea Freeman's Dodgers looks
Ahead of the game tonight — in which the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the New York Yankees — Chelsea arrived to Yankee Stadium in New York City ready to cheer on Freddie, the Dodgers first baseman. Chelsea stepped in rocking a long-sleeve Dodgers blue shirt, covered in a black leather coat. On the back of the coat is a large square denim patch with lettering reading Freeman, and prints of Freddie in action.
It’s been a busy past few days for the Freeman family, especially as the Dodgers have won three of the four previous Series games. But luckily, Chelsea and Freddie’s three children — Charlie, 8, and Brandon and Max, both 3 — have been having a good time.
In an interview with “Good Morning America” today, Chelsea expressed gratitude for the Dodgers’ support for her and her family, especially as Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome this past summer.
"We're a family and we know that we could count on them for anything and [the Dodgers] have our backs,” Chelsea said. “That's why I think it's so cool that Freddie finally gets to have his shining moment and give back to them and the fans and the Dodgers in general, because they were just absolutely incredible with us throughout this whole process."
RELATED: Chelsea Freeman flexes custom Freddie ‘Freeman’ coat in enemy territory
And as she trusts the team to have her back, it looks like she’s returned the sentiment by literally repping the team on her back.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal