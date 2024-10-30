Freddie Freeman cries uncontrollably about saving his dad as kid in ESPN interview
Freddie Freeman has been an unstoppable force in the World Series and a hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees.
Who knows how the 35-year-old slugger's life would have changed if he did not play hero when he was only a kid, saving his father's life when he was 12 years old, having already lost his mother to cancer at the time.
The heavy favorite to win World Series MVP after hitting a home run in every game of the Fall Classic so far (including Game 4 tonight after having already set a new Guiness world record), Freeman broke down in tears sobbing describing the day his life almost changed forever.
"I'm just sitting in that [hospital] room," the Dodgers first baseman told ESPN's "E:60". "The doctor comes in the room, and I'm with my dad. And he goes, Mr. Freeman, you're lucky you came to the hospital tonight. If you didn't come in and would have gone to sleep, you would have most likely died in your sleep."
Fred Freeman, Freddie's father, said matter of factly, "Freddie actually saved my life that night." Freeman's father had congestive heart failure, so Freddie bringing his dad to the hospital was literally a life saver.
"I was this close to being parentless at 12 years old," Freeman concluded.
Freeman has handled life's adversities as smoothly as his swing. He and his wife Chelsea had a huge scare this season in late July when their youngest son, Max, 3, was rushed to the hospital during the season. It was a nightmarish ordeal, and he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological condition. Mrs. Freeman gave a heartwarming update earlier this month that Max was able to walk into her arms for the first time since the diagnosis.
No wonder Freeman is so cool under pressure.
