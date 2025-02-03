Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt rocks pink minidress before Super Bowl LIX ramps up
Ava Hunt brought her championship-worthy fits all season for the Kansas City Chiefs. With her latest, she already looks ready to party at the Super Bowl on February 9.
While Ava, 19, didn’t get to cheer on a college football championship with the SMU Mustangs, the youngest daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt certainly will be rooting on her family’s team in Super Bowl LIX vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ava was definitely a bright spot all season like her yellow furry coat that was a can’t miss look at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. She just rocked a stunning fit as well for the AFC Championship Game win where she celebrated in wild fashion with sister Gracie Hunt, 25, in the confetti.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt displays Super Bowl-ready abs in sizzling red top, jeans
While she may not be in New Orleans, Louisiana, yet, she certainly looks ready to party like it’s Mardi Gras in her pink minidress with her Pi Beta Phi sorority sisters.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt Super Bowl LIX ready in sizzling red minidress at party
The banner says, “The Cherry On Top.” If the Chiefs win an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl, no doubt it will be for Ava and the Hunt family. Win or lose, we know she’ll bring her best Chiefs look come next Sunday to top off an incredible fit season.
