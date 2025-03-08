Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt shows off all-black SMU cheerleader practice fit
Ava Hunt is back to her cheerleading ways for the SMU Mustangs, and this time showed off a new look in the all-black uniform.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress at 19 is a sophomore at SMU and went viral with her cheerleader selfies during the football season like her trio uniform picture with her teammates.
She’s also wowed at Chiefs games with big sister Gracie Hunt, 25, like her can’t-miss yellow coat, and her all-black look even outshining her sis.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt matches adorable SMU kids with her cheerleader fit
Since football season ended, Ava’s been rocking the bikini in Mexico, and outfits like this sun-hot minidress. But with the SMU Cheer Clinic going on, it was time for Ava to put back on her cheerleader uni and impress once again — this time not in the traditional white but the practice black.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt swoons over LSU gymnast not named Livvy Dunne
Here’s the full sizzle reel from the clinic the cheer team shared:
SMU Cheer Tryouts are April 4 and April 5, so Ava will get some new teammates soon.
Ava is the daughter of Cheifs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. She also has an older brother Knoble, 22.
She’s also a proud member of the Pi Betta Phi sorority at the school.
Before we know it, fall will be back and with it football season and more Ava Hunt cheerleading uniform slays.
