Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt matches adorable SMU kids with her cheerleader fit
Ava Hunt snapped photos with mom dad for her sorority parents weekend, and then did the same for a couple of adorable fans in a cheerleader photo.
Ava, 19, is the youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and is also an SMU Mustangs cheerleader. She was a fit queen all season at KC games along with her sister Gracie like her loud furry coat, and her black and red look on the road.
As the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, Ava stayed close to their home base of Dallas and is going to college where dad, Gracie, and brother Knox, 22, went. For her Pi Beta Phi parents weekend, mom and dad joined her and posed for this photo. Ava is all about her sorority and touting her “Phriday’s” with her sorority sisters like this cheerleader trio photo, and stunning in her strapless formal dress.
Always in the spotlight, Ava had some young fans in their matching cheerleaders uniforms pose with the sophomore while on the SMU basketball court for an adorable photo Ava shared.
How cute! That’s a moment those young SMU fans will remember.
Here’s more photos of that moment and other “bits and pieces” of her life that Ava dropped on her Instagram.
