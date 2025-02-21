Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns in denim miniskirt, knee high boots
It's been quite the start to the NFL offseason for Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt. The family took a trip to Cabo to celebrate the 60th birthday of her father, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.
Clark and his wife Tavia enjoyed an adorable beachside dance during the celebration, while Gracie penned a heartfelt note for her father.
The family trip had everyone in their feels, but after leaving Cabo it's back to reality.
That means trading in the bikinis for a more relaxed, casual look. Gracie shared her Friday fit with her 717,000 followers on Instagram and immediately turned heads.
Gracie was rocking a denim minidress with tan knee-high boots, that matched perfectly with her Chanel handbag.
Casual with a splash of luxury, that's how heiresses do.
Super Bowl LIX did not go as planned for the Chiefs, with the team taken to the woodshed by the NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles. And it wasn't even close.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening whistle and never looked back, going on to deliver a 40-22 shellacking.
But, it's okay. The Chiefs have enough talent to bounce back and make a run for another title in 2025. They will just need to wash their hands clean of the 2024 stench, but make sure to remove their Super Bowl rings first.
