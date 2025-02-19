The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt note to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt on birthday

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is celebrating his 60th birthday, and oldest daughter Gracie has sent a heartfelt message to honor her dad.

Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles, and daughter Gracie Hunt on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles, and daughter Gracie Hunt on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is enjoying a post-Super Bowl getaway with his wife Tavia and his oldest daughter Gracie after a disappointing end to the season.

The Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, and is now clearing his head.

Clark and his family jetted off to Cabo for a mind-clearing vacation, but also to celebrate a landmark moment. The Chiefs owner is celebrating his 60th anniversary.

MORE: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's string bikini stunner makes Super Bowl loss forgettable

Gracie Hunt took to social media to share a heartfelt message to her father while he celebrates his big day. "Happy birthday dad," Gracie wrote. "There’s no one easier to celebrate than you."

She shared the message in a stunning two-piece all-black fit alongside her father.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt and father Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

Happy birthday, Clark.

MORE: Gracie Hunt flexes full-body morning workout in ab-baring yoga fit

Hopefully Year 60 kicks off better than Year 59 ended.

Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, and Gracie Hunt on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring ceremony
Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, and Gracie Hunt on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring ceremony. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

MORE: Gracie Hunt kicks off NFL offseason with ab-flexing bikini stunner

Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, dad Clark Hunt, sister Ava Hunt, brother Knobel Hunt
Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, dad Clark Hunt, sister Ava Hunt, brother Knobel Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Gracie is the eldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles. She has a younger brother, Knobel, who was born three years later, and a younger sister, Ava, a cheerleader at SMU, who was born in March 2005.

With the Chiefs offseason now in full swing, it will be interesting to see where Gracie pops up next.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News