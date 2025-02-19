Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt note to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt on birthday
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is enjoying a post-Super Bowl getaway with his wife Tavia and his oldest daughter Gracie after a disappointing end to the season.
The Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, and is now clearing his head.
Clark and his family jetted off to Cabo for a mind-clearing vacation, but also to celebrate a landmark moment. The Chiefs owner is celebrating his 60th anniversary.
MORE: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's string bikini stunner makes Super Bowl loss forgettable
Gracie Hunt took to social media to share a heartfelt message to her father while he celebrates his big day. "Happy birthday dad," Gracie wrote. "There’s no one easier to celebrate than you."
She shared the message in a stunning two-piece all-black fit alongside her father.
Happy birthday, Clark.
MORE: Gracie Hunt flexes full-body morning workout in ab-baring yoga fit
Hopefully Year 60 kicks off better than Year 59 ended.
MORE: Gracie Hunt kicks off NFL offseason with ab-flexing bikini stunner
Gracie is the eldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles. She has a younger brother, Knobel, who was born three years later, and a younger sister, Ava, a cheerleader at SMU, who was born in March 2005.
With the Chiefs offseason now in full swing, it will be interesting to see where Gracie pops up next.
