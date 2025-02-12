Ranking Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s top 5 fits for the entire NFL season
Gracie Hunt was a bright spot for the Kansas City Chiefs with her fire fits all season. The 25-year-old team heiress shared some of her favorite memories and fits of the season, while we at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI ranked her top 5 game-day looks.
Hunt, who is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, also slayed some fire looks off the field like her epic dress code violation look for a pajama Christmas party, and her city lights background all-black stunner with boyfriend Cody Keith, and her sizzling bye week bikini in Mexico.
After losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles and with it the dream of a three-peat, a heartbroken Gracie took to social media to reflect. A few days later, she’s reflecting not on the game, but the season’s memories including her fits.
There’s some good ones in there, but many she missed. Here’s our top 5 Gracie Hunt fits for the 2024-2025 Chiefs season on game days only.
5. Week 7 at San Francisco 49ers
For a Super Bowl LVIII rematch with the Niners, Gracie wore a very expensive sun-hot yellow Gucci dress. The Chiefs would play nearly as good as she looked in victory.
4. Week 11 at Buffalo Bills
While the Chiefs lost this one at Highmark Stadium, Gracie certainly crushed the all-black look with the leather pants.
3. Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gracie brought out her own line for the Chiefs miniskirt, but absolutely crushed the Louis Vuitton jacket while braving the rain in what would be a Kansas City overtime victory.
2. Opening Day vs. Baltimore Ravens
For the Chiefs opener, Gracie stunned in a yellow ab-revealing top and yellow miniskirt and the Chiefs literally hang on by a toe in the back of the end zone.
1. Super Bowl LIX vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Despite the outcome, Gracie and her glam squad certainly saved the best for last in a gold sparkly minidress and red sparkly football purse. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a lucky fit for Gracie and the Chiefs, but it certainly was a winning one for her.
Notable: Black Friday game vs. Las Vegas Raiders
This one just missed our cut. Gracie mixed it up for a “Red and Black” Friday fit.
That’s our list. Do you agree?
