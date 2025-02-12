The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ranking Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s top 5 fits for the entire NFL season

The 25-year-old former Miss Kansas had an unforgettable season of fits. We rank her best game-day looks.

Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt was a bright spot for the Kansas City Chiefs with her fire fits all season. The 25-year-old team heiress shared some of her favorite memories and fits of the season, while we at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI ranked her top 5 game-day looks.

Hunt, who is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, also slayed some fire looks off the field like her epic dress code violation look for a pajama Christmas party, and her city lights background all-black stunner with boyfriend Cody Keith, and her sizzling bye week bikini in Mexico.

After losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles and with it the dream of a three-peat, a heartbroken Gracie took to social media to reflect. A few days later, she’s reflecting not on the game, but the season’s memories including her fits.

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reveals secrets behind wowing on NFL sidelines

There’s some good ones in there, but many she missed. Here’s our top 5 Gracie Hunt fits for the 2024-2025 Chiefs season on game days only.

5. Week 7 at San Francisco 49ers

For a Super Bowl LVIII rematch with the Niners, Gracie wore a very expensive sun-hot yellow Gucci dress. The Chiefs would play nearly as good as she looked in victory.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

4. Week 11 at Buffalo Bills

While the Chiefs lost this one at Highmark Stadium, Gracie certainly crushed the all-black look with the leather pants.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

3. Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gracie brought out her own line for the Chiefs miniskirt, but absolutely crushed the Louis Vuitton jacket while braving the rain in what would be a Kansas City overtime victory.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

2. Opening Day vs. Baltimore Ravens

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

For the Chiefs opener, Gracie stunned in a yellow ab-revealing top and yellow miniskirt and the Chiefs literally hang on by a toe in the back of the end zone.

1. Super Bowl LIX vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Despite the outcome, Gracie and her glam squad certainly saved the best for last in a gold sparkly minidress and red sparkly football purse. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a lucky fit for Gracie and the Chiefs, but it certainly was a winning one for her.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Notable: Black Friday game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

This one just missed our cut. Gracie mixed it up for a “Red and Black” Friday fit.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

That’s our list. Do you agree?

