Gracie Hunt flexes abs in Chiefs red yoga fit for workout before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt has been making waves with her stunning fits each and every week of the NFL season and now it is time to take her game to the next level.
Entering the penultimate week of the 2024-25 season, Gracie kept her early morning workouts going so she could bring her A-game to the AFC Championship.
Gracie shared a video from her morning workout rocking a Chiefs red yoga fit to get in a good sweat for "Red Friday Strengthening & Lengthening."
MORE: Gracie Hunt flexes full-body morning workout in ab-baring yoga fit
MORE: Gracie Hunt shares 'postgame shenanigans' with bf Cody Keith after Chiefs win
"Hard work, faith, and consistency are the keys to every achievement—in the gym & in all areas of life," Gracie wrote on the 'Gram.
MORE: Gracie Hunt flexes ridiculously toned abs in workout selfie before Chiefs-Bills game
"Let’s keep pushing, believing, and chasing greatness. Go Chiefs!"
MORE: WEAR by Erin Andrews brings rock 'n roll, vintage vibe to Super Bowl collection
Let's see if the Chiefs can keep the energy going on Sunday evening.
Kansas City will host NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 26, on CBS. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call.
Get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve