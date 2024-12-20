Gracie Hunt flaunts custom whip with subtle Chiefs accents and fit to match
Gracie Hunt certainly knows how to flex a fit.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas 2021 has been on fire all season with her gameday looks like her black on red Black Friday look, and her next-level Louis Vuitton jacket while on the sideline.
She can also take pajamas to the next level even when she goes to a party with a “dress code” error, or just wow by flexing her model abs while at the gym.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt shares rare bikini bombshell from tropical vacation with boyfriend
Now, Hunt is giving us a glimpse of her baller Mercedes G-Class whip that has Chiefs red and with the black matching her Friday fit.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s breathtaking black ‘Transformers’ minidress fit
Gracie captioned the post, “Ringing in the last Red Friday of 2024 ❤️.” Apparently she won’t be wearing red for the final Friday of the year next week because the Chiefs play on Christmas Day for a rare Wednesday game.
The base price for a G Wagon starts at $150,000, and no doubt Gracie had some custom work done like the interior look. Gracie is of course the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt and has the money to do so.
With the schedule, Kansas City is at home on Saturday vs. the Houston Texans where no doubt Gracie will bring the fit fire once again. Maybe she’ll even drive herself in her Mercedes whip.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?