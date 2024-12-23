Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's funny answer living in Dallas Cowboys country
Gracie Hunt may rep the Kansas City Chiefs, but she’s a Dallas girl through-and-through — even if some of the locals may give her a hard time.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated published Saturday, Dec. 21, the Chiefs heiress — who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — revealed that Dallas Cowboys fans often trolled her given her family’s connection to the Chiefs.
“I remember it being difficult going to school in Dallas when the Cowboys had Tony Romo, and were seeing some success,” Hunt said. “And the Chiefs had some really tough years. I'd say that now, most of my friends are actually Chiefs fans here in Dallas — so Chiefs kingdom knows no bounds.”
The 25-year-old businesswoman and mega-influencer is no stranger to online negativity, however, she has learned to brush it off. In fact, she is grateful that NFL fans are passionate about their local football teams.
“...I love that people are so proud of their teams and loyal to their teams,” Hunt said. “That's what makes the NFL so great, is team loyalty. If everyone cheered for the same team, it wouldn't be nearly as much fun. And that's what makes the NFL so special.”
The Cowboys are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, in a game taking place at the Cowboy’s home, AT&T Stadium. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
