Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's funny answer living in Dallas Cowboys country

The 25-year-old may rep the Kansas City Chiefs, but she is a Texas girl through-and-through.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt prior to the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt prior to the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Gracie Hunt may rep the Kansas City Chiefs, but she’s a Dallas girl through-and-through — even if some of the locals may give her a hard time.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured), during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images


In an interview with Sports Illustrated published Saturday, Dec. 21, the Chiefs heiress — who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — revealed that Dallas Cowboys fans often trolled her given her family’s connection to the Chiefs.

“I remember it being difficult going to school in Dallas when the Cowboys had Tony Romo, and were seeing some success,” Hunt said. “And the Chiefs had some really tough years. I'd say that now, most of my friends are actually Chiefs fans here in Dallas — so Chiefs kingdom knows no bounds.”

The 25-year-old businesswoman and mega-influencer is no stranger to online negativity, however, she has learned to brush it off. In fact, she is grateful that NFL fans are passionate about their local football teams.

“...I love that people are so proud of their teams and loyal to their teams,” Hunt said. “That's what makes the NFL so great, is team loyalty. If everyone cheered for the same team, it wouldn't be nearly as much fun. And that's what makes the NFL so special.”

The Cowboys are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, in a game taking place at the Cowboy’s home, AT&T Stadium. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, daughter Gracie and wife Tavia Shackles pose for a photo on the Red Carpet at the Nelson Art Gallery. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

