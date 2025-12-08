Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads in a four-color fit for SNF Texans game
Temperatures for the Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night were in the low 20s. The team heiress Gracie Hunt certainly turned heads with her cold-weather look.
The 6-6 Chiefs came into Sunday Night Football vs. the Houston Texans desperate for a win as their season is cooling like the weather outside after making it to three straight Super Bowl and winning two of them.
Gracie, 26, who is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Travia Hunt, is always a game-day hit like her Brazilian stunner that made up for Taylor Swift’s absence for the international game, and this look below.
RELATED: Brian Schottenheimer’s son Sutton is in Cowboys enemy selfie with Chiefs heiress Ava
While the former Miss Kansas rocked a stunning look with her SMU cheerleader sister Ava Hunt last week on the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Gracie stood out herself this Sunday with a bold look of black leather pants, a red and white scarf, and a Chiefs yellow fur coat. She wrote, “Arrowhead, a Sea of Red, & Sunday Night Football 🏟️💥🏈🔥 #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #HOUvsKC.”
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt shares rare update on Hawaii skip year away from family
It may have been a sea of red in the stands, but she was about that yellow. She certainly hopes it’s the lucky combo of colors as the team’s hopes to even make the playoffs are quickly fading.
She also posed with boyfriend Derek Green:
And mom and dad:
Win or lose on the field, Gracie Hunt had another fit winner on Sunday night.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.