Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt shares rare update on Hawaii skip year away from family
Ava Hunt isn’t at Kansas City Chiefs games or cheerleading for the SMU Mustangs this season. Instead, she’s taking a college gap year and away from her famous family and college doing humanitarian work. She posted a life update on Tuesday on how things are going.
Last season, the youngest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt was a fit hit at NFL games alongside older sister Gracie Hunt like their competing fits. Ava did make it to a few games this season as well before leaving like her makeup-free look in Brazil, and her all-black stunner for this first home game.
RELATED: Chiefs heiresses Gracie, Ava Hunt have red summer-fit battle
The 20-year-old also is missed at SMU where last season she was always a hit on game days with her cheerleader uniform posts.
Mom was emotional saying goodbye to her daughter as the two are extremely close.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt stuns in minishorts Chiefs fit vs. Eagles beside boyfriend Derek Green
Ava is in Hawaii at a disciples training school before going on a mission overseas. She posted having a good time and gave an update: “Recents from Hawaii!! ☀️🌴🏝️It has been such an incredible experience so far! God is truly so good and His glory and love are so evident in this beautiful place!! #hawaii #ywamkona #fireandfragrance”
Ava is still paying attention to football, posting after wins, but it’s not the same not seeing her with the family at games.
