Brian Schottenheimer’s son Sutton is in Cowboys enemy selfie with Chiefs heiress Ava
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt is taking a gap year from SMU to do a discipleship in Hawaii. She was back for the team’s Thanksgiving game at the Dallas Cowboys where she took a surprising selfie with Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s son Sutton.
Ava was a game-day fit staple with the Chiefs and sister Gracie Hunt. She also was an SMU Mustangs cheerleader last season and always posted in her full uniform for those games.
The 19-year-old daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt crushed in looks like her all-black fit in Buffalo last season. She went make-up free with Gracie to start the season in Brazil, and then crushed in all red with the whole Hunt family as seen below.
She’s been missing from game days after she left for Hawaii where she’s posted different kinds of fits.
On Thanksgiving on game day with Ava’s Chiefs facing Sutton’s dad’s Cowboys, Ava posted being thankful for Sutton on his 21st birthday. She wrote, “@sutton_schottenheimer is 21!! 🥂So thankful to have you in my life!!”
The Hunt family is from the Dallas area and it makes since would know the Schottenheimer family.
Ava also posted a Thanksgiving one with her own family with a special message for them.
It’s good to have Ava back for a Chiefs game even with posting with the opposing coach’s son.
