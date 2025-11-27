The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brian Schottenheimer’s son Sutton is in Cowboys enemy selfie with Chiefs heiress Ava

The Dallas coach’s son poses with the daughter of Kansas City owner Clark Hunt.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs owner Ava Hunt against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Ava Hunt against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt is taking a gap year from SMU to do a discipleship in Hawaii. She was back for the team’s Thanksgiving game at the Dallas Cowboys where she took a surprising selfie with Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s son Sutton.

Ava was a game-day fit staple with the Chiefs and sister Gracie Hunt. She also was an SMU Mustangs cheerleader last season and always posted in her full uniform for those games.

The 19-year-old daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt crushed in looks like her all-black fit in Buffalo last season. She went make-up free with Gracie to start the season in Brazil, and then crushed in all red with the whole Hunt family as seen below.

RELATED: Ava Hunt won’t be at Chiefs games as emotional note from mom Tavia explains why

Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt
Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt shares rare update on Hawaii skip year away from family

She’s been missing from game days after she left for Hawaii where she’s posted different kinds of fits.

On Thanksgiving on game day with Ava’s Chiefs facing Sutton’s dad’s Cowboys, Ava posted being thankful for Sutton on his 21st birthday. She wrote, “@sutton_schottenheimer is 21!! 🥂So thankful to have you in my life!!”

Ava Hunt with Sutton Schottenheimer
Ava Hunt/Instagram

The Hunt family is from the Dallas area and it makes since would know the Schottenheimer family.

Ava also posted a Thanksgiving one with her own family with a special message for them.

The Hunt family
Ava Hunt/Instagram

It’s good to have Ava back for a Chiefs game even with posting with the opposing coach’s son.

Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt
Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

