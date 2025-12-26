Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt wears boldest fit yet flaunting abs in loss to Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs lost another game on Christmas Day, but the real winner was team heiress Gracie Hunt with her boldest fit on the season.

It’s been a nightmare year for the team since the Super Bowl loss back to the Philadelphia Eagles back in February where the lone highlight was Hunt’s stunning gold dress.

In fact, the 26-year-old daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt has been a bright spot all season as the Chiefs are now 6-10 after Thursday’s loss to the Denver Broncos. She’s always a game-day hit lik her Brazilian stunner that made up for Taylor Swift’s absence when the season started, and recently her four-color head-turner.

A typical Gracie Hunt winner at a game this season. | shop my

It was her ab-revealing red skirt and top combo that certainly got everyone’s attention on Christmas. Gracie wrote, “Merry Christmas! 🎄❤️ Soaking up our last home game this season. Chiefs Kingdom—you make game days so special. I hope you have a wonderful holiday and a blessed start to 2026! 🙏🏽 See you guys back here next summer for a different kind of football 🫶🏽 #Chiefs #Christmas #MerryChristmas #ChiefsKingdom.”

She’d also take a great photo with dad.

Gracie and Clark Hunt | Gracie Hunt/Instagram

The Chiefs have one game left in this disastrous season at the Las Vegas Raiders. Gracie no doubt will bring her A-game no matter what for that one, too.

Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt | Gracie Hunt/Instagram

