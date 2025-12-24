Gracie Hunt flaunts flashy luxury fit after controversial $3B Chiefs stadium deal
Clark Hunt and his family very much preach family, faith, and football.
The problem is, when you're a family that owns an NFL franchise, in this case the Kansas City Chiefs which was passed down from Clark's father, the legendary AFL founder Lamar Hunt, it's easy to preach all three compared to the rest of the world.
The Hunts are worth an estimated $25 billion, so it was met with controversy to the point of outrage by many when a new Chiefs stadium deal was announced, where $1.8 billion of the $3 billion will be funded by Kansas taxpayers with plenty of other sweetheart incentives after Missouri voters went against using public funding to renovate one the last remaining old-school gems, Arrowhead Stadium.
Gracie Hunt has terrible timing with her latest look
Clark Hunt's oldest child, Gracie, 26, the former beauty queen turned aspiring influencer and fashion designer, always loves flexing her luxury outfits, especially on Chiefs game days.
Now that Kansas City has been shockingly eliminated from NFL playoff contention before their Christmas game against the Denver Broncos, the former Miss Kansas decided to flaunt her Chiefs red fit for Christmas Eve instead.
The biggest issue is that it's a next-level label brag, with the high-end luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana front and center, written out in large font.
Celebrate your faith, but remember most of us aren't worth $25 billion
Naturally, as the Hunts often do, especially Gracie and mom Tavia, she likes to espouse her faith. And for Christmas, that completely makes sense to celebrate the birth of Jesus, as she does with most of her caption below the D&G ensemble of a sparkly skirt and a shimmering red blouse.
Unfortunately, though, this outfit feels completely tone deaf given the family is worth $25 billion, and the Hunts got, as sports business insider Joe Pompliano called it, "the most lopsided deal in NFL history."
So yes, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, but maybe when your $25 billion family gets a sweetheart deal of a lifetime, you don't obnoxiously flex the D&G.
