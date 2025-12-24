Gracie Hunt flaunts flashy luxury fit after controversial $3B Chiefs stadium deal

Clark Hunt and his family very much preach family, faith, and football.

The problem is, when you're a family that owns an NFL franchise, in this case the Kansas City Chiefs which was passed down from Clark's father, the legendary AFL founder Lamar Hunt, it's easy to preach all three compared to the rest of the world.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt upstaged by Chiefs heiress sister Ava in rare photo for Cowboys game

Feb. 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (left) with his wife Tavia Shackles (center) and daughter Gracie Hunt (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Hunts are worth an estimated $25 billion, so it was met with controversy to the point of outrage by many when a new Chiefs stadium deal was announced, where $1.8 billion of the $3 billion will be funded by Kansas taxpayers with plenty of other sweetheart incentives after Missouri voters went against using public funding to renovate one the last remaining old-school gems, Arrowhead Stadium.

Feb. 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general overall aerial view of Arrowhead Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt has terrible timing with her latest look

Nov. 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, is seen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes turns heads in red workout fit before Chiefs Christmas game

Clark Hunt's oldest child, Gracie, 26, the former beauty queen turned aspiring influencer and fashion designer, always loves flexing her luxury outfits, especially on Chiefs game days.

Now that Kansas City has been shockingly eliminated from NFL playoff contention before their Christmas game against the Denver Broncos, the former Miss Kansas decided to flaunt her Chiefs red fit for Christmas Eve instead.

The biggest issue is that it's a next-level label brag, with the high-end luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana front and center, written out in large font.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt, Brittany Mahomes have nearly identical fits for Chiefs' MNF win

Celebrate your faith, but remember most of us aren't worth $25 billion

Aug. 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Gracie Hunt against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Naturally, as the Hunts often do, especially Gracie and mom Tavia, she likes to espouse her faith. And for Christmas, that completely makes sense to celebrate the birth of Jesus, as she does with most of her caption below the D&G ensemble of a sparkly skirt and a shimmering red blouse.

Unfortunately, though, this outfit feels completely tone deaf given the family is worth $25 billion, and the Hunts got, as sports business insider Joe Pompliano called it, "the most lopsided deal in NFL history."

After reading through the 33-page term sheet for the Chiefs' new stadium in Kansas, I think it's one of the most lopsided stadium deals in NFL history.



Kansas is essentially giving the Chiefs $3 billion (stadium funding + mixed-use development funding + tax incentives), yet… pic.twitter.com/lw9vlaw0KG — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 23, 2025

So yes, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, but maybe when your $25 billion family gets a sweetheart deal of a lifetime, you don't obnoxiously flex the D&G.

Aug. 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring