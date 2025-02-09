Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Eagles green suit causes big stir for Super Bowl 2025
Patrick Mahomes usually only does his talking on the field. For Super Bowl Sunday, he also did it with his fit trolling the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is playing in his fifth Super Bowl and looking for a record third consecutive win when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He knows what to expect before and during the game.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes fired up for Patrick's new 'party' Super Bowl 2025 kicks
The usually low-key Mahomes who dresses like a State Farm insurance guy or a “Golden” boy look, chose to rock with Eagles green on Sunday sending a message he’s not playing around.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes posts mom hang teasing baby Golden glimpse on 'beautiful day'
The three-time Super Bowl MVP knows he can back it up, but it won’t be easy vs. a hungry Eagles team that Mahomes defeated just two years ago in the big game.
While Patrick is focused on the game and obviously his fit choice, wife Brittany arrived in New Orleans with the kids just almost a month after having the couple’s third child, Golden Raye. She did unfortunately have a fail with son Bronze while spending a day at the New Orleans aquarium.
Mahomes is hoping there’s no failing on Sunday, starting with his fit trolling the Eagles that could backfire.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie