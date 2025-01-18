Brittany Mahomes reacts to Chiefs calling Patrick’s pregame denim fit ‘Golden’ baby
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans for the first time since wife Brittany Mahomes gave birth to baby Golden Raye.
The couple welcomed their third child last Sunday with the most adorable social media post. They also have Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick Lavon “Bronze”, 2, together.
Patrick rolled in wearing a denim jacket and jeans and some Oakley shades. The Chiefs Instagram account captioned the fit post, “chiefs QB1’s looking Golden ✨,” which had Brittany crying laughing on her repost.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
The Chiefs will need Patrick to be golden if they are going to be the first NFL team to ever three-peat. QB1 certainly had the look of a champion strolling in on Saturday.
Meanwhile back home, Brittany showed off Golden’s new nursery with special golden touches throughout it.
Win or lose these playoffs, the golden boy Mahomes certainly has a golden life back home with baby Golden, Sterling, Bronze, and Brittany.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend