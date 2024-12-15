Brittany Mahomes stuns next to Patrick’s insurance salesman Prada look
The Kansas City Chiefs certainly have a ton to celebrate and it showed with the over-the-top Christmas party the team threw. The team’s star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes showed up in two very different looks for the theme, however.
Meanwhile, team owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia Hunt slayed her red minidress and gold jacket while sitting on Santa’s lap, and her daughter Gracie Hunt wowed in a non-Chiefs color stunning gown.
Even Travis Kelce got in the spirit with his Christmas hat on.
Brittany slayed her red dress with the baby bump showing and black stockings, while Patrick wore a Prada silk polo shirt that goes for $2550, but he totally looked like an insurance salesman in a holiday mismatch fit with his wife in Christmas red.
Did he think it was one of his State Farm commercials and he was Jake From State Farm?
Brittany did say once in a post, “I take pride in styling my husband, but I mean damn he looks good in everything😊,”
While he is wearing designer brands, it feels a little off for the holiday spirit vibe.
Brittany on the other hand, is glowing with the couple’s third child — a baby girl — due sometime at the beginning of 2025.
Chiefs fans, however, don’t care how Patrick dresses as long as he goes out there and continues to rack up the victories and Super Bowls.
