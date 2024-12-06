Ciara gifts Khloe Kardashian cool swag in Steelers black and gold

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara was in the holiday mood and sent out a gift to Khloe Kardashian from her collab with the brand Bebe.

Ciara wearing an outfit by Grace Ling arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards.
Ciara wearing an outfit by Grace Ling arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. / IMAGO / Depositphotos

It's the holiday, so everyone is in the giving mood. That includes Ciara, who is sending out gifts to some of her friends and influencers ahead of the holiday.

Ciara sent out some packages from her bebe x Ciara collaboration.

One of the people to receive a gift was Khloe Kardashian, who shared the package she received from Ciara on social media. The box included a message from Ciara and some pieces from her collection.

Included in the box was a watch, glasses, hat, and a jacket.

The bebe x Ciara collection gives off the luxury vibe at an affordable price.

The 'Paint it Black' cap retails for $29 and the "Link Bracelet Crystal Sport Bezel Watch" is only $25. The rectangular sunglasses, meanwhile, cost $135.

Rounding out the gift box is the Cici sleepwear. Cost varies whether you choose the pant set ($42) or shorts set ($36), but they look equally as comfy.

Earlier this week, Ciara showed off a gift she received from Khloe, which was Kardashian's perfume in an incredible gingerbread house box that had a tribute to Kobe and Gigi.

The holidays are the gift that keeps giving. It must be nice to be in their Secret Santa group.

