Ciara gifts Khloe Kardashian cool swag in Steelers black and gold
It's the holiday, so everyone is in the giving mood. That includes Ciara, who is sending out gifts to some of her friends and influencers ahead of the holiday.
Ciara sent out some packages from her bebe x Ciara collaboration.
One of the people to receive a gift was Khloe Kardashian, who shared the package she received from Ciara on social media. The box included a message from Ciara and some pieces from her collection.
Ciara shares adorable bday shoutout to Vanessa Bryant's 'princess'
Included in the box was a watch, glasses, hat, and a jacket.
The bebe x Ciara collection gives off the luxury vibe at an affordable price.
Ciara living her bikini beach life with Russell Wilson $2 million diamond ring
The 'Paint it Black' cap retails for $29 and the "Link Bracelet Crystal Sport Bezel Watch" is only $25. The rectangular sunglasses, meanwhile, cost $135.
Russell Wilson's wife Ciara barely recognizable in nightie with amazing natural hairdo
Rounding out the gift box is the Cici sleepwear. Cost varies whether you choose the pant set ($42) or shorts set ($36), but they look equally as comfy.
Earlier this week, Ciara showed off a gift she received from Khloe, which was Kardashian's perfume in an incredible gingerbread house box that had a tribute to Kobe and Gigi.
The holidays are the gift that keeps giving. It must be nice to be in their Secret Santa group.
