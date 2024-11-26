Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara barely recognizable in nightie, natural hairdo
Ciara has rocked lots of styles over the years, but her latest casual look with her amazing natural hairdo makes her hard to even recognize.
The 39-year-old singer and wife to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has wowed in a lot of looks this year from her “lioness” fit that made Wilson joke about baby No. 5, to her gold queen bee look that upstaged his game, to her white-hot fit that had Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis all over.
She’s also been there to support her man at games this season in her head-to-toe Steelers fit and hanging with bestie and Steelers diehard GloRilla in the suite.
On Thanksgiving week, Ciara posted a video to promote her skincare brand, OAM skincare, where “Ci Ci” is shown wearing a sizzling black nightie with her natural hair down in a look she slays — you can just barely tell it’s her.
Wowza. She looks stunning and yet different.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Ciara can make any look a winning one even if you can’t tell it’s her.
