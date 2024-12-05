Ciara shares adorable birthday shoutout to Vanessa Bryant's 'princess' daughter
The friendship and bond between Ciara and Vanessa Bryant is something special. The two are always giving each other their flowers and hyping each other up while taking girl's trips to Disneyland in their free time.
Their families are also close.
We have seen Vanessa send birthday wishes to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and their children, while Russ and Ciara have returned the favor. So, when Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka turned 8 on Thursday, Ciara had an adorable post locked and loaded.
Ciara posted a photo of herself embracing Bianka at a previous birthday party with a heartwarming caption on Instagram Stories.
"BB 8! Today the sweetest Princess was born," Ciara wrote. "Keep shining Baby Girl! We love you so much!"
You love to see it.
Not only is the relationship between Ciara and Vanessa's families incredible to watch, it truly is heartwarming. Ciara and Russell Wilson are among those who have always been there for Vanessa since the 2020 tragedy.
They have been there to support her and just show the love, which is something that some people may not do enough.
So, kudos to the Wilsons for being real ones from day one, and the same goes to Vanessa who goes above and beyond to show the love in return. Salute!
