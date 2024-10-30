Ciara dresses up as supermodel icon in full-length sheer fit
Ciara always dresses up with exotic looks. So what does the star singer do for Halloween? She dresses up as a supermodel icon, duh.
The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson may have missed her husband’s game for a legendary date night with Vera Wang, but she wasn’t missing Halloween.
The now 39 year old, who just celebrated her birthday with a touching message from Wilson, has been slaying all year with her fit game like this black curvy dress, and this “lioness” look that had Wilson commenting about having baby No. 5.
For Halloween, Ciara channeled her inner Naomi Campbell and dressed up as the supermodel icon in a full-body sheer fit.
That’s definitely pretty good and she looks stunning for 42.
While it’s good, is it as good as her and Russell dressing up as Beyoncé and Jay-Z?
It’s definitely better than the time Wilson went as then Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Ciara no doubt has still got it with her supermodel looks and fit.
