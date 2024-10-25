Ciara dons furry all-black catsuit birthday fit with another famous singer
Ciara turned 39 on Friday and dropped another insane fit.
First, the star singer got the sweetest, most touching birthday tribute from her husband Russell Wilson.
The wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been on fire lately with her fit game, even if she wore the wrong NFL team’s colors not once but twice. She even stole Wilson’s thunder before his debut in this insane gold queen bee look, then got his attention with this curvy black dress, and brought back some old “Goodies”.
Ciara didn’t disappoint with her birthday fit post, dropping this furry catsuit photo with singer Monica on Instagram.
Ciara captioned the post, “My Scorpio sister! Love you Mo! 🖤.”
Wilson, 35, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The couple just celebrated an amazing achievement with the whole family in Steelers gear. Wilson's 3BRAND made it's way to Pittsburgh and is now available in Dick's Sporting Goods location with specially designed "Steel City" merch. Ciara herself has been adorably rocking “Daddy’s” jersey for games with the kids.
For now, it’s all about Ciara and her birthday — and of course her birthday fit.
