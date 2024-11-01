Ciara flaunts skimpiest ‘Ride’ fit from 15 years ago in ageless recreation stunner
Ciara never ceases to amaze with her fit game, but a late-night Halloween jaw-dropper may have topped them all.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson recently had him thinking about baby No. 5 with her “lioness” look. She also caught his attention in a curvy black dress, and even upstaged his Steelers debut in a gold queen bee stunner.
The 39-year-old Ciara, who just received “billionaire” status, posed in a familiar look on Instagram in some truly stunning shots. She wore the same fit from the music video of her hit song “Ride” featuring Ludacris and wrote, “15 years later!… Ending Halloween with this RIDE… :) .Still doing it 😉🖤:).”
Truly incredible. She looks like she hasn’t aged. She’s got the cars, the fur coat look, the blowing bubbles all going.
The hit song was first released in 2010, which would make it 14 years ago, but she surely worked on it 15 years ago.
Earlier in the day, Ciara’s daughter Sienna Princess Wilson went as her mom for Halloween and the two had an epic pose together.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Mom certainly has still got it over a decade later.
