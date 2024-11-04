Russell Wilson is ‘reckless’ thankful for Ciara, kids in vacation family charmer
Russell Wilson has a lot to be thankful for.
He’s starting again in the NFL as quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is 2-0 since taking over the job in his 13th season in the league. He’s got a smoking hot famous wife in Ciara, who sometimes upstages him with her crazy outfits like this insane gold queen bee look, and even makes him want baby No. 5 with this seductive fit. And he’s got a wonderful family who supports him by adorably rocking dad’s Steelers jersey.
Wilson is on a bye week and he, Ciara and their four kids are enjoying some time together. The 35-year-old star QB posted this adorable picture of the entire family together. He wrote, “Jesus. I THANK YOU. YOUR reckless Love is amazing! Family time.”
How fast they are all growing up. And Ciara’s fit looks amazing.
Wilson and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The Steelers return to action Sunday, November 10, in a huge matchup with the Washington Commanders. Until then, Wilson deserves all the family time he can get.
