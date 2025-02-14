Russell Wilson has sweetest Valentine’s Day love message, post for Ciara
Russell Wilson has been married to Ciara since 2016 and they seem more in love than ever.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recently swooned over his wife’s casual T-shirt fit after partying with her at the Super Bowl where she upstaged him at a party in a leather miniskirt and corset top.
Ciara recently revealed in an interview that she loves to “turn up the sexy” for her man. She certainly does that some fire fits that have caught her man’s attention like her “lioness” look that had him joking about having baby No. 5 with her, and her SassCi fit that had him saying, “see u in a lil bit.”
Wilson professed his love for Ciara on Valentine’s Day in a heartfelt message and post of beautiful memories with her. He wrote, “Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life @Ciara! Thank you for being the best mom, wife, and person we could ever ask for. We are beyond grateful for you and your love. Here's to a lifetime more. I love you to Heaven & Back Mrs. Wilson! ❤️.”
Wilson, 36, and Ciara share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara has son Future Zahir, who she had with rapper Future, is 10, and Wilson has helped raise him as his own.
Messages like these from Russ are what Valentine’s Day is all about.
