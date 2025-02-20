Steelers QB Russell Wilson flexes matching all-black fit with wife Ciara
Ciara and Russell Wilson just celebrated their 10th Valentine’s Day together. They are still as adorable as ever and just proved it again with a matching fit.
The singer Ciara, 39, recently ditched the Grammy Awards to be with her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback man at the Pro Bowl while cheering him on in a sizzling No. 3 cheerleader fit.
From there, the two headed to New Orleans, Louisiana, where Ciara upstaged Wilson, 36, at a party in a stunning leather miniskirt and corset top, followed by her showing off in an all-red leather jaw-dropper at the Madden Bowl, and finally at the Super Bowl where she dropped a full-fur fit and knee-high boots while a swooning Wilson was by her side.
After all that, it was Valentine’s Day where Ciara brought the heat for her man in a sizzling red minidress before posing for an adorable family photo with the kids and having a special dance with her husband.
On Thursday, Wilson dropped another stunner on Instagram with the caption, “Mom and Dad” with the two in their matching black fits and Ciara draped all over him.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have four kids: Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess 1, and Future Zahir, who she had with rapper Future, is 10.
They still clearly got it after all those years together.
