WNBA star Angel Reese gets love from bff Latto after major endorsement drop
WNBA superstar Angel Reese quickly established herself as one of the most marketable athletes in women's sports and she has not looked back.
The Chicago Sky forward has landed several major brand endorsements throughout her first year in the league, after becoming an NIL millionaire during her championship run at LSU, and this week marked another milestone.
This year, Reese became the first-ever female athlete to have her own McDonald's meal, and it officially dropped on Monday, February 10. The special meal comes with a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, fries, and drink.
To celebrate the launch, Reese had a flurry of support from her A-list celebrity friends including Grammy-nominated rapper Latto. Reese was previously featured in the official music video for Latto's hit song "Put It On Da Floor Again" with Cardi B.
Reese responded to Latto's shoutout with a simple message hyping up the rapper in return writing, "Big Mama so pretty."
That's what you call motion.
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
In Unrivaled, Reese has again been dominating the boards while improving her mid-range game, showing that she's committed to take the next step in her sophomore WNBA campaign.
