NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk bares abs with sleeveless 49ers fit vs. Seahawks
The last San Francisco 49ers game was over 100 degrees and Kristin Juszczyk designed a jaw-dropping crop-top to stay cool. Sunday night’s game in Seattle against the Seattle Seahawks is in the 50s, but Juszczyk is keeping it hot with her latest stunning fit design.
Juszczyk, who is the wife 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and famed fashion designer, turned another simple Super Bowl shirt into a work of art.
That fit should definitely distract the Seahawks and their fans.
Kristin and Kyle have been married since 2019. While this started as a hobby for Kristin to show support to her husband at games, it’s quickly turned into a full-time gig. Her client list includes Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Livvy Dunne (check out this leggy miniskirt stunner), Olivia Culpo, Taylor Lautner, among others.
Earlier this season, Juszczyk recently attended a game in her custom special jacket fit witha three-word message for fans.
Unfortunately, while her fit game has been on point so far this season, the team has not. The 49ers have plunged to a shocking start so far this season. There’s a lot on the line Thursday for the defending NFC champions against the Seahawks, and Kristin hopes this will be the lucky look the team needs.
