NFL WAG Sarah Jane Ramos drops custom ‘4’ Dak Prescott boots

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s girlfriend’s boots are next-level with special messaging on them.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend and baby’s mama has been taking it to the next level all season with her fit game.

Sarah Jane Ramos has evoked Baywatch with her red bathing suit, slayed in a in a skintight top and leggy skirt, and electrified in a Cowboys blue miniskirt so far.

On Thursday, Ramos showed off some speciality cowboy boots to cheer on her man in featuring Prescott’s No. 4. They also have some special messaging: “MJ and Mama” for his daughter Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, who was born on February 29, 2024, and the message “by grace through faith.”

Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram
Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram
Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram
Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

Those will look even better on Ramos.

While the couple have largely kept their relationship private in the past, Ramos hasn’t been shy lately with her posts or her fashion.

Prescott became the NFL’s highest paid man this season at $60 million per year — $240 million over four years. The deal is worth a lot more to the Pro Bowl quarterback because it’s generational wealth for his daughter

The Cowboys are 3-2 and have a huge game at home this weekend against the Detroit Lions. Does Ramos unveil the custom boots on Sunday? Even if not, she’s sure to crush anything she wears.

