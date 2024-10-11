NFL WAG Sarah Jane Ramos drops custom ‘4’ Dak Prescott boots
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend and baby’s mama has been taking it to the next level all season with her fit game.
Sarah Jane Ramos has evoked Baywatch with her red bathing suit, slayed in a in a skintight top and leggy skirt, and electrified in a Cowboys blue miniskirt so far.
On Thursday, Ramos showed off some speciality cowboy boots to cheer on her man in featuring Prescott’s No. 4. They also have some special messaging: “MJ and Mama” for his daughter Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, who was born on February 29, 2024, and the message “by grace through faith.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots made from his jersey
Those will look even better on Ramos.
RELATED: Bunnie Xo rocks cozy Blue Jackets jersey before Jelly Roll's album drop
While the couple have largely kept their relationship private in the past, Ramos hasn’t been shy lately with her posts or her fashion.
Prescott became the NFL’s highest paid man this season at $60 million per year — $240 million over four years. The deal is worth a lot more to the Pro Bowl quarterback because it’s generational wealth for his daughter.
The Cowboys are 3-2 and have a huge game at home this weekend against the Detroit Lions. Does Ramos unveil the custom boots on Sunday? Even if not, she’s sure to crush anything she wears.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots
All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post
Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting
Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels